Among the most outstanding features of Lenovo for business work, they stand out for having the TPM 2.0 security chip, as well as Windows 11 prepared for Zero Trust, having the compatibility of the terminal protection platform SentinelOne with automatic reversal of ransomware and even the software program Absolute persistance , through which you will be able to know if your terminals connected to the corporate network are in danger or not.

Any work team needs a hybrid environment in which to deploy, protect and manage multiple devices remotely. With Windows 11 you can work and manage remotely, break communication barriers with the rest of the team, more flexibility at work thanks to a modern and minimalist interface and have security in everything that is done on the computer. So much so that Lenovo devices are compatible with Windows 11 and are specifically designed to offer a modern way of working, without compromising security or performance.

Security solutions

As you can see, Lenovo has a firm commitment through Windows 11 to offer you the best solutions for business work. In fact, they have a single service management team for IT companies, as well as the implementation of the Windows Autopilot, that set of technology to configure and preconfigure multiple devices in a corporate network.

An example of this good Windows 11 and Lenovo combo is the powerful ThinkPad X1, which reinforces all the best Windows features. In the performance section we will have 5G and WiFi 6, Dolby Voice, a cooling system prepared for many hours of work and a battery system that will allow you various modes so that it does not run out.

It also offers you the best security options, with Secure Wipe 2.0, detection of human presence so that nobody enters your computer, intelligent diagnosis of the security status of your computer and a SSD hard disk without soldering.

In its physical section, this ThinkPad X1 is a wonder, being able to make it a laptop or Tablet at the same time. There are three versions, the one that best suits the company employee: the Think1 X1 Carbon, Yoga or Fold.

Laptops or desktops for your business

But not only these devices, Lenovo’s range is very wide so that your business network can work comfortably. Optimized to the maximum, you can choose between a computer tower or the portable range.

Among the towers, we find several models, notably the P350 Tiny, which is the smallest work tower on the market, with an 11th generation Intel Core i9, up to 32GB of RAM and an Nvidia T600 or P1000 graphics. Other towers are the P348, P350, P20C, P520 or the P920 Rack.

Between ThinkPad notebook range, we can find the P14s, P15s, P15p, P15v, the P1, T15g, p15 or P17 series. All these laptops stand out for having either 11th generation Intel Core i9 processors, screens ranging from 14 to 17’3 inches and graphics as powerful as the latest generation RTX 3070 or 3080, and others with access to the range. like the discreet NVIDIA T500.

As you can see, there is a wide one to choose from for business computers, whether they are larger, smaller, portable or desktop.