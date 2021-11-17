Microsoft has begun the deployment of Windows 10 21H2, also known as Windows 10 November 2021 Update, which comes hand in hand with news about upcoming updates. From now on, feature update becomes annual in Windows 10, as is the case with the new Windows 11 (until now there were two a year).

The next Windows 10 feature update after 21H2 will be in the second half of next year 2022, according to company information. The Home and Pro editions of the 21H2 update they will have 18 months of supportWhile the Enterprise and Education editions will be 30 months old, starting today.

Microsoft is renaming the service option for Windows 10 releases and now it will be called “General Availability Channel”, which translates as “General Availability Channel” as of update 21H2. Until now it was called “Canal Semestral”.

The rollout started a few hours ago and will last for a while. Not all eligible devices will receive notifications so users can download this version soon. But it will be offered first to devices where Microsoft believes users will have a good experience when running the update.

In addition to this, if the notification does not arrive, you can check for the update. Windows 10 users running Windows 10 2004 or later can proactively check for update 21H2 by going to Windows Update (Settings> Update & Security> Windows Update) and checking for updates.

The option to download Windows 11 may also appear there. The user you can choose the version you prefer.

Microsoft is also making 21H2 available starting today for administrators using Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), Windows Update for Business, the Media Creation Tool / Software Download Center, and the Volume Licensing Service Center (VLSC).

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC (Long Term Servicing Channel) version 2021 is also available starting today and with a five-year support (as we had already advanced in Genbeta).

What’s new in this version

Windows 10 21H2 will be a quick and short installation for users who are already on Windows 10 2004 or later, as explained from ZDnet. Mind you, there aren’t many new features so it feels more like one of the monthly cumulative updates. Among other matters known to include support for WPA3 H2E standards to improve the security of the WiFi connection.

It was also anticipated that this update arrives with GPU computing support in the Windows subsystem for Linux (WSL) and in the Azure IoT Edge deployments for Linux on Windows (EFLOW) for machine learning and other compute-intensive workflows.

Too includes security updates for Windows AI Platform, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Apps, Windows Cryptography, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Kernel, Windows Media, Windows Office Media and for Windows Virtualization.