If you are a Windows 10 user, you may be used to receiving two big updates annually that, in addition to improving the performance and stability of the system, offer new features and functions. But this will change from today. Microsoft has announced that it will release only one major update per year.

“We will transition to a new Windows 10 release cadence to align with the Windows 11 cadence,” explains John Cable, vice president of Windows delivery, maintenance and program management. “The next Windows 10 feature update is scheduled for the second half of 2022,” adds the executive.

In fact, the deployment of the Windows 10 November update (version 21H2). In this way, with the new update scheme, inherited from Windows 11, the previous generation operating system will receive its next big update in the second half of 2022 and not in May-June as it used to be.

Those of Redmond seek, basically, to be governed under a single update scheme for Windows 10 and Windows 11. This, in addition to putting more order, will allow them try with more time updates in the Insider Program. In this way, the final versions will arrive much more polished to the public and free of possible errors that affect the experience of the systems.

But this is not all. By changing its upgrade scheme, Microsoft is also accommodating to the trend set by the rest of the industry. macOS and iOS from Apple and Android from Google get one big update every year. However, Chrome OS is out of this club, since it has a regular update system every four weeks.

Windows 10 still has a lot of life ahead of it

Credit: Unsplash

Despite the release of Windows 11, Microsoft has not forgotten about Windows 10. This has been one of its best operating systems and it still has a lot ahead of it. Those in Redmond will provide technical support and updates until October 14, 2025In other words, the traditional ten-year cycle will be maintained.

In general, updates should install automatically on your system. But if you want, you can do a manual check right now. Go to Settings> Updates and security > Windows update and click Search for updates. When the check is complete, click Download and then in Install.