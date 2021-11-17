Yesterday we announced the launch of Windows 10 21H2. The new Windows 10 update, also known as the November 2021 Update, is now available and will be rolled out gradually. As part of this release announcement, Microsoft workers are providing some answers on what we’ll see next in Windows 10.

One of the most demanded points is now reality and we will only have one feature update per year instead of two, the same as in Windows 11. Therefore, the next feature update after 21H2 will be in the second half of 2022.

For their part, the Home and Pro editions of the 21H2 update will get 18 months of support. While the Enterprise and Education editions will get 30 months. Microsoft has renamed the service option for Windows 10 versions to “General availability channel” as of update 21H2, replacing the current term “Semi-annual channel” for service options.

As expected, Microsoft has limited the release of Windows 10 21H2, as you usually do with new Windows feature updates. That means not all eligible devices will receive notifications that users can download it right away. Instead, it will be offered first to devices where Microsoft believes users will have a good experience running the update.

Mind you, users running Windows 10 2004 or later can check for update 21H2 by going to Windows Update and checking for updates. Users will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 or they will be able to upgrade to the latest version of Windows 10. From Microsoft they ensure that the launch of Windows 11 is going faster than expected, and they are making the Windows 11 update more widely available for devices eligible.

Windows 10 21H2 will be a quick and short installation for users already on Windows 10 2004 or

later. The update will look and feel more like a monthly cumulative update because there are so few new features in it. Earlier this year, Microsoft workers said that Windows 10 21H2 features would include: