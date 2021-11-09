If you find it tiresome to search the Windows 11 menus to find a tool or configuration difficult to find in the Control Panel, activating the “God Mode” you will have direct access to the Master Control Panel on your desktop.
How to activate God Mode
It is common for Windows hide settings within the Control Panel or Settings menus, which means that users have to investigate their system to make changes to actions as simple as changing the date and time of the PC. In video games, “God Mode” is usually a hidden menu that allows you to activate a series of options and traps, such as making yourself invisible or having infinite ammunition. In the case of Windows 11, you can configure and adjust your PC in the blink of an eye. To be more exact, “God Mode” in Windows 11 brings together in a single list all the options that we can find distributed in Settings, Configuration etc.
With the arrival of Windows 11 this hidden and truly useful function has been maintained, although we have to bear in mind that Microsoft could deactivate it or alter the way of accessing it, so the steps to follow could vary. At this time, the way to activate the “God Mode” in Windows 11 is as follows:
Right-click on an empty area of your Windows desktop. Next, select New and then, within the same selection, select Folder.
Next, a new folder will be created to which you will have to give a new name. The name that you must give it must be the following: GodMode. {ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}
Once you rename the folder, a new executable will be created in the form of the well-known Windows Control Panel. By right-clicking you can open or pin it in the Quick Access menu of File Explorer. If you agree, you will already be in the nicknamed “God Mode”. You will be able to observe that the folder is organized by categories, in turn arranged in alphabetical order.
If you are not convinced by how the elements are organized, you can always group them all in alphabetical order, leaving aside the categories that do not interest you. Just right-click on a blank space in the folder and click Group by selection and name.
You also have the option to view all the settings as icons. To see all settings in icon shape you’ll have to right-click on a blank space again and select Large Icons. In short, the functions of the “God Mode” are extensive and very useful for day to day.