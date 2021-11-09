If you find it tiresome to search the Windows 11 menus to find a tool or configuration difficult to find in the Control Panel, activating the “God Mode” you will have direct access to the Master Control Panel on your desktop.

How to activate God Mode

It is common for Windows hide settings within the Control Panel or Settings menus, which means that users have to investigate their system to make changes to actions as simple as changing the date and time of the PC. In video games, “God Mode” is usually a hidden menu that allows you to activate a series of options and traps, such as making yourself invisible or having infinite ammunition. In the case of Windows 11, you can configure and adjust your PC in the blink of an eye. To be more exact, “God Mode” in Windows 11 brings together in a single list all the options that we can find distributed in Settings, Configuration etc.

With the arrival of Windows 11 this hidden and truly useful function has been maintained, although we have to bear in mind that Microsoft could deactivate it or alter the way of accessing it, so the steps to follow could vary. At this time, the way to activate the “God Mode” in Windows 11 is as follows: