This Friday is Black Friday, a date imported from the United States but that companies around the world have adopted. The best way to, on the one hand, empty the stock for Christmas and, on the other hand, on the consumer side, the opportunity to make advance purchases, including software, for the next few months, especially those of Three Kings in January.

In Hypertextual we are covering most of the offers, showing the most interesting of each company. In the software part, KeysWorld is throwing the house out the window with great promotions. Some of them are Windows 10 for only 7.09 euros or Windows 11 for 16.89 euros. The lowest in history related to the Windows Operating System.

Within the Black Friday offers, we also find for Microsoft Office, for example Office 2021 for 34.99 euros instead of the 439 dollars of the official price. However, Office 2019 is available from 25.19 euros and Office 2016 only for 19.19 euros. An Office license below 20 euros is very attractive.

58% discounts on Windows and Office bundles

We all know the potential of Office to improve productivity. So, at the same time that we update our Windows team, it is quite sensible to take advantage of the bundle offers.

Office 2019 ： instead of the 439 euros that it usually costs, At Keysworlds.com you can have a 58% discount using this code: SKWBF58

Office 2016: Same 58% discount with the code SKWBF58

Office 2021: Same 58% discount with the code SKWBF58

Microsoft 365 costs $ 69.99 per year in its most basic version. With the 58% discount using the code SKWBF58, you have it at a much lower price.

58% discount on Office licenses

More Microsoft products reduced by 58%

Keysworlds: easy to buy, easy to pay

Keysworlds has extensive experience in the management and distribution of software licenses, offering an excellent service that guarantees 100% consumer satisfaction. Once you place your order, you will receive the code to redeem the license in a few minutes in your email. Another of its advantages is its ease in terms of means of payment. Accepts PayPal, bank transfer and credit or debit cards.

Satisfaction guarantee

Keysworlds ensures that each license sold is fully valid and should a problem occur, it will be fully refunded without loss or additional cost.

In addition, and finally, the customer service is available 24/7 (support@keysworlds.com) so, in case of mishap, one of their agents will help you.