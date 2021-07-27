We are back at the end of the month and the people of AdDuplex report again on the user quota of the different versions of Windows 10. In addition, for the first time Windows 11 enters the scene with almost 1% of users.

Windows 10 21H1 is already on 26% of computers

The latest report from AdDuplex shows that 26 percent of Windows 10 computers are on the latest version, 21H1. And that 0.9 percent is already on Windows 11.

«More than 26 percent of PCs run Windows 21H1 update [10] and 0.9 percent are already on Windows 11 »explains the report, noting that the data is based on a survey of approximately 60,000 PCs with Windows 10 and 11. «[Las] Windows 10 versions 2020-21 are now on more than 88 percent of surveyed Windows 10 computers.

The people of AdDuplex have had an impasse during the months of May and June. If we had to compare it would be with the month of April where the 20H2 version showed 40% of the fee. Since then, things have changed a bit with the release of Windows 10 version 21H1 and the first preview versions of Windows 11.

This month, Windows 10 version 20H2 is still the most used version, but its share has fallen to 36.3 percent. Version 21H1 is in second place. And the 2004 version closes this podium with 24.6 percent usage.