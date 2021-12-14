It has been a lot of begging, because since it was announced in 2018 we have been waiting for the date on which Windjammers 2 will go on sale to be confirmed. Well, finally DotEmu has solved the mystery and will be the next January 20, 2022 when this expected sequel will see the light.

The frantic matches with discus throws have conquered us since the first Windjammers and with this second half the same emotion will continue. Of course, one of its greatest novelties is that this time we can control ten different characters, among which there will be a new face, as you can see in its presentation trailer.

The mechanics will remain the same, to catch the disc and throw it with the greatest possible force to strain it into the kind of goal of our opponent’s field. But it will not only be a matter of throwing it without further ado, since all athletes will take advantage of their abilities and special shots to make it tremendously difficult to stop the impact.

Its creators claim to have done everything possible to respect the origins of the saga in games that boast of a better visuals and fluid hand-drawn 2D animations. Therefore, it only remains to wait a month until it arrives Windjammers 2 to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and can also be downloaded through Xbox Game Pass.