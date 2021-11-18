DotEmu has left us with new details of Windjammers 2, including the announcement that it will eventually reach more platforms. In this way, the versions of PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia will be added to the Xbox One and can also be downloaded from day one on Xbox Game Pass both on consoles and on computers.

All this has been revealed with a new preview in which two of the characters that we can control have been presented, including the return of Jordi Costa, our contender from Spain who already appeared in the first Windjammers and who will now return ready to give it his all with his powerful shots.

Next to him will be Sammy Ho from China. An outfielder and athlete who is characterized by his agility at medium distance and very powerful throws that will make him a dangerous rival. His special move will allow him to channel his energy into a fierce dragon for a nearly unstoppable withering shot.

The trailer also comes in handy for take a look at the gameplay and mechanics of Windjammers 2, with which we will once again enjoy some of the most exciting matches. Of course, we still do not know the exact day on which it will go on sale in all the systems mentioned above.