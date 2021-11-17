One of the great classics of the 90s is about to return with a second installment that has generated enormous expectations among fans of the original. We are talking about Windjammers, the Neo-Geo title that consists of competing against users in the fun discipline of throwing a flying disc in order to get more points than the rival. Now Windjammers 2 Announces Coming To Xbox Game Pass Launch, as announced by the developer studio Dotemu in a new trailer in which he has also taken the opportunity to present two new characters that will be part of the cast of the video game.

As you can see, the Windjammers 2 trailer introduces the Chinese Sammy ho and return to welcome the Spanish Jordi Costa. However, the most important part of the video is saved for last, where Xbox is announced as an additional launch pad and it is confirmed that the new Dotemu will land directly. launch on Xbox Game Pass, although the release date has not yet been specified. Likewise, the French developer has taken the opportunity to ensure that there will be crossplay between Xbox and PC versions, which will allow there to be a larger pool of users and to find games much more agile.

Call of the Sea and 6 other games to leave Xbox Game Pass at the end of November

We don’t have a final release date for Windjammers 2 right now, but Xbox gamers can rest assured. And not only because the version for Microsoft consoles has finally been announced, but because they will be able to enjoy it from day one at no additional cost if they are subscribers of the service Xbox Game Pass. Now we just have to wait for Dotemu to get us out of doubt with the release date.