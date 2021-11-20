Winamp will return with a new face and new functions; and you can register to be one of the first to try it

Winamp is considered, by many, the best digital music player of all time. After it was no longer available in 2013 and users turned to other ways of listening to music –such as portable players and streaming platforms–, now Winamp plans his return, with a new face and new functions adapted both to the current era and to the new generations.

Radionomy, the developer of Winamp, announced the launch of a redesigned website for the platform, which you can visit at winamp.com; presented a new logo (the one that heads this note); and disclosed that Interested users can register on the aforementioned website for a chance to be among the first to test the next version of the media player as beta-testers.

Although the news that the new version of Winamp will have is still unknown, it is known that it will include support for podcasts and the website gives a few clues:

Something big is happening. We are developing Winamp for the next generation. Not just updated, but totally remastered. The new Winamp connects you with your music wherever you are. It brings you closer to the artists you like. It is the home of your favorite music, your podcasts and your radio stations.

The site also indicates that, in the case of artists and audio creators, the platform aims to give them control over their content, better connect with their fans, and earn fairer income from their creations.

Currently on the winamp.com site you can download version 5.8 of the platform, released in 2018 and which is the one that has the support of the company, making it the safest version to use while the relaunch arrives, with the renewed version.

Winamp is a legend dating back to the late 1990s. It was in 1997, when music began to be digitized and MP3 song downloads became popular, when this media player was released, it soon became popular due to its simple interface and customization options, which made their user experience unique and memorable.

After becoming one of the most popular programs on the internet, Winamp was discontinued at the end of 2013. Since then and until 2018, Winamp did not have any updates, until, at the end of that year, version 5.8 (the one that is currently available) was leaked along with the announcement from the developers that Winamp would return in 2019, as a service. completely renewed, even with a version for smartphones.

But after that, nothing was known again; so far, with the new relaunch announcement. AND Despite long absences, Winamp ensures that it still has a vibrant community of 80 million active users worldwide..

We will see what they have prepared for us with the new version and if it manages to adapt to the needs and demands of the current market in digital music and multimedia content.