If you are one of those who listened to music on your computer, you downloaded albums from very dark places, and you were always equalizing the sound, you know Winamp, the music player that gave us evenings of glory.

Before there was Spotify And long before all the music in the world was on YouTube, we young people were looking for life looking for music on the net. First, because we couldn’t afford all the music that was being released, and second, because getting hold of it was an adventure.

From that time, I am talking about the decade of the 2000s (we are not that old), there were several music players that achieved glory among teenagers. Each one for different reasons, but each one more tacky than the last.

But the important thing is that it was able to read all music formats, that its appearance could be customized and that, of course, the bass and bass could be played (more than one music producer came out of that time).

And if we have to highlight one among all the offer that came to us, in my case I would name Winamp, the player that accompanied me for thousands of afternoons while doing homework and surfing the net.

The point is that this is not nostalgic news, nor an obituary to the player. None of that, this news is because Winamp returns from the dead (now for real).

Winamp is getting closer to its relaunch after more than 10 years gone. The website has been redesigned, the logo has changed and there is already a registration for users who want to test the beta of the media player.

When it will come out or if it will be paid or free we still do not know, nor if a service like that in recent years makes much sense, but the reality is what it is and Winamp is back. What memories.