The Xataka Orange 2021 Awards took place yesterday. An event that was held in person at the Capitol cinema in Madrid and that has represented a complete triumph for Apple. The Cupertino company has won or placed in the top three in almost every category in which it participated.

Awards and recognition for a masterful year

We will all agree to say that this year has been really good for Apple. The launches have happened quickly and the news has been abundant and interesting. News that, in addition, have covered a wide range of products, from computers to telephones through headphones.

In the first category of the Engadget Awards, Apple has been the undisputed winner. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has taken the award for the best super high-end smartphone. A vote that has placed the Galaxy S21 Ultra in second place and the Oppo Find X3 Pro in third.





In the category of the best high-end Smartphone, not super high, we find the iPhone 13 mini, which has been in third place behind the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

In the best smartwatch there have been no surprises either. The Apple Watch Series 7 has been crowned ahead of the competition more than clearly. The redesign of the screen with increased brightness and resistance size, as well as the arrival of fast charging, have been just a few reasons to place the Apple Watch Series 7 at the top of this category.

We now continue with the best tablet on the market. Here Apple has won two awards. On the one hand there is the iPad Pro 2021, the model with M1, which is crowned undisputed champion for its innovations, among which the mini-LED screen stands out. On the other, we find the iPad mini from 2021, which occupies the third position. A very versatile iPad that is having great success among the most enthusiastic of these sizes and that has received rave reviews for its design and power.





Now let’s talk about computers. Of laptops. You know what I’m going to say, right? The new MacBook Pros are crowned winners. The amount of innovation in both the 14-inch MacBook Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro is impressive. New mini-LED display, new design, more ports, unmatched power and a battery life that seems to take it all.

We see Apple again in another category: best desktop computer. 2021 iMac wins top prize. An iMac completely redesigned, with various colors, but, above all, with an M1 inside.





Nothing more? Yes of course. In the category of best sound device we find, in second position, only behind the Sony WF-1000XM4, the AirPods Max. Some headphones that have surprised us all, and not for its premium finish, but for an impressive sound quality.





Finally, Apple takes the first prize in the category of best innovation in a gadget with the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. Some processors that live inside the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros that we just talked about and that are setting a benchmark for the industry and a before and after in what a laptop is capable of doing.

As we have already started saying, a great success for Apple. Nine award-winning products in almost every category in which it participated. One more proof that this year has been masterful for the company without losing sight of the fact that the next one promises to be even more so, so congratulations to the winners!