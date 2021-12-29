2021 is one of the years when more characters have made their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Shang-Chi (Sims-Liu) and all the members of The Eternals are proof of this. However, it is a fact that Kevin Feige and its directors do not intend to take their foot off the gas and will continue to introduce new superheroes. A name that has emerged in recent hours, despite already having a presence in Marvel films, is that of Zendaya.

The aforementioned actress is the one who gives life to MJ in the trilogy of Spider-man with Tom Holland. In fact, it has had a major role in all three feature films. However, it seems that Marvel at some point intended – or still does – that Zendaya’s character became a superhero. Can you imagine it?

The above was revealed by Tom Holland himself. We know that the actor is not usually someone trustworthy to keep secrets and, in a interview with okay, dropped the bomb. Zendaya was by his side, by the way.

During the talk, Zendaya was asked if she ever tried to convince Marvel to become a superhero of the cinematic universe, which she flatly denied. However, Tom Holland said: “The filmmakers tried for a while, remember?”.

Zendaya did not want to get into an awkward situation and got off the topic stating, “In fact, I am very happy with MJ, with the character that he is and the role he has. “He also mentioned that the role of superhero is left to Tom Holland. Of course, he is aware that, at least in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker needed help like never before. If you have already seen the movie, you know very well what we are talking about.

“He saves the world [SPider-Man], but you need help. You cannot do it alone. I think he’s just a young person trying to figure it out on his own, and that’s when Ned and MJ come in and try to help him figure it out. They are all very intelligent children, let’s not forget that. So they put their brains together and they’re all there for each other; they support each other. I totally agree with being part of the team. “

Unfortunately, only in Marvel do they know what the future of Zendaya is and MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.