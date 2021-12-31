For those of you who don’t know, starting with Windows 10, the software giant offers us its own security solution by default and pre-installed on the system. In Windows 7 we found Microsoft Security Essentials, a security software that left much to be desired. However, the firm bet very heavily on the aforementioned Windows 10 for its antivirus to compete with the rest of the security companies.

And he succeeded, since in these moments we find a powerful and reliable enough software solution as not to need anything else. It is true that there are still many users who distrust this program and prefer to use the antivirus of a lifetime. Keep in mind that there are companies focused on this sector that have been offering their products for many years. That is precisely why they have earned the trust of a multitude of clients who continue to bet on their projects. It is worth mentioning that the moment we install another antivirus on a Windows PC, Defender is automatically disabled.

But with everything and with it many want this solution to be completely removed from the operating system. This opinion is extended to many of the UWP apps that will integrate Windows by default when we install it from scratch.