In fact, it was the company itself from which some time ago it began to warn its users of the end of support for this standard. As many of you will already know in December of last year 2020 Flash officially ceased to exist. That does not mean that there are not several ways to continue using it on our computers, but with certain reluctance limitations.

Needless to say Adobe flash it has been quite an important element in the past in everything related to the internet world. But times advance and technology even more so, so this standard ended up being out of date until its disappearance. However, already in the last days of 2021 there are still users who miss the use of flash for certain platforms, applications or games, especially through the internet. That is why, if necessary, they use some tricks to continue using the standard from Adobe.

Solutions that emulate Flash Player to use now

At the moment we can use several resolutions and emulators that still serve us to reproduce this type of content without Flash Player. This is the case for example of CheerpX, one based on HTML5 that will help us in these tasks that we tell you. Say that it is also compatible with ActionScript Y Flex, in addition to providing us with almost complete compatibility with Adobe Flash scripts.