The launch of Xbox Series X | S has been one of the strongest points in Microsoft’s strategy in recent years. The company managed to make the filtration of the consoles a very successful marketing strategy, which went viral in a few hours and achieved the applause of fans and the industry. And that was just the starting point for the new generation, in which Microsoft has proven to have learned from past mistakes and to launch what are, to date, its best consoles. They have not only shone in terms of performance and price, but they have also corrected the failures of the past. What we have seen, for example, with the arrival of consoles simultaneously throughout the world, Japan included, or the permanent commitment to backward compatibility.

And it is possible that, if you continue with this strategy, Xbox Series X | S to outsell PS5 in 2022. Recent articles published by VGChartz suggest a change in trend, in which Microsoft’s consoles are gradually getting closer to their main competitor. As of this date, the sales of the three main consoles are as follows:

PS5: 16,675,800

Switch: 16.014.347

XSX | S: 11.000.918

Quite significant numbers, because the gap that separates Xbox Series X | S from its competitors is not as great as in past generations. The numbers are even more important in the North American market, where the PS5 barely outsells the Xbox Series X | S in sales by 680,000 units.

Even so, we cannot forget, in any case, that consoles are only part of Microsoft’s business. As Phil Spencer has repeated on numerous occasions, Microsoft’s goal is to reach all the millions of potential players in the world, be it through Xbox Series X | S, or through xCloud on mobile phones and other devices. or launching their games on PC. And this is quite significant, because it shows that Microsoft is not interested in beating Sony in the sale of consoles, but in reaching the widest possible audience. And taking into account services such as Xbox Game Pass and the aforementioned xCloud or PC launch exclusives, it is possible that by 2022 the Xbox brand will be able to surpass that of PS5.

What do you think? Do you think that Xbox Series X | S will surpass PS5 in sales in 2022?