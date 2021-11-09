It is clear that the video game industry in Spain is in very good health, something that we can realize in the national territory and also look at other latitudes. 2K, a subsidiary of Take-Two and owner of Rockstar Games, has announced a new signing for its study staff.

In this case it is the turn of elite3d, a developer based in Valencia and whose main work resides in 2D and 3D graphic design. In fact, their history of titles in which they have participated is extensive and renowned, finding examples such as Cyberpunk 2077, Control, Metro Exodus or various installments of Call of Duty.

2K has decided to make two important moves for the future of the company. The first is that a second office will be created that will be wholly owned by the 31st Union, another study owned by the conglomerate. The second is that a 2K Publishing headquarters will also be born, which will focus on the Global Services division. In this way, they will work with the internal 2K team on tasks related to art, animation or motion capture, among others.

The thing is not here, since Turia Games, belonging to the founders of elite3d, also becomes the property of 2K. Of course, we are left without knowing the figures of the agreement and other internal details. The idea is that the Valencia office of 31st Union collaborate in the creation of the next AAA of the group, which has not been announced. 31st Union was founded in 2019 and is currently run by a veteran like Michael Condrey.

Of course, the step elite3d has taken is enormous. The study was created in 2005 by Óscar Ferrero and José Luis Queral in Valencia itself. This is how both founders celebrate this agreement: