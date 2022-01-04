Despite having its market, largely due to all the years it has been with us, the truth is that what it would need has not been renewed. What’s more, on some occasions the top managers of LibreOffice have hinted to the developers of the original product that they should merge. However, it seems that the owners of OpenOffice are not quite up for it.

With these two solutions we talk about a series of office programs such as the Writer text editor, for which we will not have to pay a single euro to benefit from all its functions. At first perhaps many of you can confuse both solutions, since they have some points in common. To give you an idea of ​​what we actually say to you LibreOffice is a fork of OpenOffice . But despite this, this first proposal over time has grown ostensibly, while OpenOffice it’s gotten a bit stuck.

With everything and with this, as we mentioned, both proposals have an important market and number of users. But the truth is that the most modern version does not stop receiving new updates that improve its functionality and compatibility. Hence, a large part of the users of the original suite migrate to the most current one. But despite all this, the developers of the first proposal do not have planned to abandon the open source project, far from it.

In fact, at the moment many users are wondering if we are close to seeing a new big update of the veteran office suite. Well, for all those who ask themselves this question, at first we could say that we will hardly see a new big update to OpenOffice coming soon. And, as we say, it seems that the developers of this office suite have the project a bit abandoned, settling for current functionality that meets the needs of its customers and users.

Despite the need, which many consider essential, to upgrade this exciting productivity solution, this is unlikely to happen in the near future. This is one of the main reasons why many regulars of this suite immediately migrate to the more modern one. We cannot forget that LibreOffice shares a lot with OpenOffice, but in a more up-to-date way. A clear example of all this is found in the compatibility with Microsoft Office files that this proposal offers us.

In fact, it is one of the main objectives that its developers set for themselves with each of the updates they send us. Thus we have the ability to open and work with the file formats of the software giant’s solution without any problem. However, the aforementioned OpenOffice here has clearly lagged behindHence the need for an upgrade in the form of an upgrade.