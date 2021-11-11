Many of you are fully aware, due to your own experience, that these applications are enormously extended both in professional and personal fields. They are able to offer us a wide range of office automation solutions whether to edit texts, create spreadsheets, manage email, design presentations, etc. In addition, it is a suite that has not stopped growing and evolving over the years in order to become what it is at the moment.

At the same time we must bear in mind that this is a software solution developed by the same firm as the most widely used PC operating system. We refer to Windows, a system belonging to the giant Microsoft. Both this and the suite that we are talking about belong to the same developer, hence the firm tries to unite both elements whenever possible. With this, what we want to tell you is that those from Redmond are committed to the use of Office in its different versions of Windows.

In addition to this operating system, we can also use the office suite on a computer based on macOS from Apple. But at this point many of you may wonder if one day there will be a version available for the open source, Linux.