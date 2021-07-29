A test of great proportions

Although it is not compulsory every year thousands of general practitioners take the National Examination of Aspiring Medical Residences (ENARM). Each one has a different motivation but among the main ones are personal improvement and the search for better job opportunities. By having a specialty they can aspire to more attractive positions and that translates into a higher salary. But something that cannot be denied is that it is one of the most complicated and complex tests that exist in the educational system of our country.

If you have already presented it, you know that, broadly speaking, there are 450 questions that summarize everything seen during the entire Medicine career. Although there are multiple preparation courses, one of the best ways to pass it is to pay attention to all the subjects in your student stage.

However, another of the complexities of the ENARM is that there are very few places available. Therefore, although there is a strong interest from young people to specialize, in the end very few get a place. Even the competition is so strong that some doctors achieve the required minimum score but are not even accepted.

We recently shared with you all the information regarding the ENARM 2020 results which has been one of the most changed in the history of the event. Even the application date was changed a couple of times. And although in the end the available places were doubled, they are still not enough.

The specialty with the lowest yield

In that sense, in last year’s test around six out of 10 applicants did not obtain a residency. There are a number of reasons, and one of them is that they scored too low. Although based on the annual reports of the Interinstitutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS) there is a specialty that has had the lowest rating in recent editions.

2020 – Family Medicine – 21,333

2019 – Family Medicine – 52,000

2018 – Family Medicine – 57,556

2017 – Family Medicine – 55,778

2016 – Family Medicine – 56,667

When looking at the results, the drastic decrease that existed in the most recent test is also striking. Some blame the fact that the available spots doubled. One of the consequences was an excess of confidence and that caused that there was a decrease in the performance of many of the applicants.

Similarly, the general stress caused by the pandemic is another factor that affected the young people who took the test. The atmosphere was not the same as on previous occasions and that would also explain the decline in the overall ratings.