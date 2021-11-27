Are we close to saying goodbye forever to Samsung’s Galaxy Note? Everything indicates that the South Korean no longer plans to renew this range of devices.

According to the ET News site, the company has no plans to include a new generation of the Note in the 2022 release schedule, so the phablet released in 2020 would be the last, plus Galaxy Note 20 production will come to an end before the end of this year.

Apparently the main reason behind this is that Samsung is now and will continue to focus on folding smartphones for a while, of course, without neglecting its flagship Galaxy S smartphone.

This decision makes sense when looking at the sales numbers, because while the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 20 obtained around 12.7 and 9.7 million orders in 2019 and 2020, respectively, the figures for the Galaxy Z Fold amount to 13 million.

A) Yes, For some years now, Note sales have not met Samsung’s expectations, and much less now that it has been overshadowed by the growing success of folding.

So if foldable phones are on the rise and the phablet on the downside, it stands to reason that a decision is made to replace the Note with the recent Flip and Fold.

And such has been the success of folding, that So far in the second half of 2021, the South Korean increased the production of folding screens by 47%, according to The Korea Economic Daily.

In fact, it was a matter of time before this happened, since it was seen to come since, at the end of 2020, Reuters sources reported that Samsung did not plan to launch a Galaxy Note in 2021, which was confirmed, since this year there was no new version of the phablet.

Samsung still needs to confirm this information, which seems to be already a fact, since apparently the Galaxy Note completed its cycle and no longer finds a place in the current market, where now, those who want a Samsung smartphone with a larger screen, can migrate to the Galaxy S Ultra, which will be responsible for filling that gap.