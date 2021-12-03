Since its first episode premiered, Chucky It has become one of the great surprises of 2021, and now we know that it has renewed for one more season

Chucky He returned, but this time to the small screen. The famous devil doll has his own television series, which belongs to SYFY and USA Network. Its first season has been a great success, to the point that it reached 9.5 million viewers in its first season on all platforms. Its season finale aired on Tuesday, November 30, and it left the door open to continue the terrifying story.

Unsurprisingly, the series was renewed for a second season. “We are delighted to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky.”, said executive producer Don Mancini. “Many thanks to our partners in the USA, SYFY and UCP for their incredible support and guidance in bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his eternal gratitude and a message: “This is not over, far from it. They better watch their backs in 2022! ”

What is it about

Chucky takes us into an idyllic American city, which is plunged into chaos when a series of horrific murders devastate and threaten to expose the hypocrisies and secrets of the city. All these terrifying events are linked to an antique doll, which is bought by Jack when he finds it at a garage sale. At the same time, this doll will have to deal with the arrival of enemies and allies from his past, who will tell his origins and endanger the truth.

The series features Don Mancini, who is the creator of the character and wrote the films that are part of the franchise. This time, he works as a showrunner and also directed the first episode. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and also produced by David Kirschner, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, and Harley Peyton.