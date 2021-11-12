After so much waiting, some details and speculation about Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which could reach PS5 and PC.

At the last PlayStation Showcase, which took place in early September, Sony announced the arrival of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and also The Lost Legacy on PS5 and PC; This will be under a new collection that will debut sometime in 2022. At that time, no information had been revealed on the exact date of its launch, therefore there was a lot of uncertainty on this issue. Recently, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection appeared on Australia’s age rating agency, and it was revealed when it will premiere.

As revealed from VGC, the appearance of the title in the Australian agency could reveal details about its release date on PS5 and PC. Considering what happened with Halo Infinite or Forza Horizon 5, there could be a three-month window between its release and between its rating at this agency. In this way, it could be estimated that The End of the Thief and The Lost Legacy could be published remastered in February 2022.

As for the film, which will star Tom Holland, it will hit the big screen on February 11. There is a possibility that this premiere fits with the launch speculation, as Sony could take advantage of the marketing campaign for the two products.

Graphics and performance improvements

At the moment, the official information on Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection continues to mention that the release of this remastered collection would be in early 2022. Regarding its best graphics, it is not yet known exactly what they will be; however, it was specified that the game will arrive with versions “remastered with improved graphics, higher frame rates and an incredible level of detail.” On the other hand, players can also expect other types of improvements common in the ports of PlayStation for PC, either as the compatibility with widescreen monitors and improved resolutions.