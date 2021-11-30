She-hulk It will be one of the next Marvel series, which can be seen through the Disney + screen. Fans are wondering if the character will have his classic physical appearance.

She-Hulk will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a solo series, which will seek to completely conquer the fans of the studio and the famous character. So much so, that the followers are eager to see more details about the fiction and mainly about the main character. What many wonder is if the superhero will have her classic physical appearance or if as the series progresses, the character will change abruptly as it happened in the comics.

Jennifer Walters, also known as She-Hulk, was created by Stan Lee and John Buscema in 1979. After receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Jenner, the young woman begins to have powers similar to the Hulk. In the first issues of the comic, we have seen that the character is usually quite violent but his physical appearance was very different from his cousin. While Bruce is gigantic and very muscular, she only has a silhouette more in line with a woman’s body. However, over the years, the character began to undergo different changes, which were not well received by fans (via Screenrant). Jennifer’s curves and muscles became more voluminous, and her body became more like the Hulk’s.

How will it be in the series?

After so much waiting, Disnandand + released the first official images of She-Hulk, the new series that will be added to its catalog and to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Behind the character of Jennifer Walters, viewers will meet the talented Tatiana Maslany. The truth is that the advance is quite brief, but you can see what the physical appearance of the protagonist will be like when she becomes the superheroine. Luckily for the fans, Disney and Marvel Studios bet on the classic version of the character; therefore we will see a figure not so voluminous and gigantic, as in the case of the Hulk.

The preview also shows us Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, who is in his version of Professor Hulk, which has already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The presence of this character confirms that the fiction will be set after the events that occurred in Avengers: Endgame.

The series is scheduled to premiere in 2022.