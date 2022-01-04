Will the eyebrow transplant be the cosmetic surgery of 2022? The Chrissy Teigen case

Chrissy Teigen, 35, revealed this week on her Instagram stories that she underwent a hair transplant procedure to fill in her eyebrows after having them fully plucked.

Some say that it is the practice that will mark the cosmetic surgery business in 2022, especially in the ecosystem of influencers and celebrities.

Teigen shared before and after photos of her new look, and a video, and warned her followers not to excessively pluck their eyebrows, as she did, to avoid getting to this practice.

Although Teigen is recognized for being sincere about her life, several users of social networks, especially on Twitter, criticize her because they say that it is an “unnecessary expense” and an “example of the problems of the rich.”

The model, who has been married to singer John Legend since 2013, confirmed that in November of last year she underwent an eyebrow transplant with hair extracted from her neck. And now he published the result.

“I never wear makeup if I can help it, so I had high expectations with my eyebrow transplant surgery,” she wrote next to the photo on Instagram.

The cosmetic surgery of 2022? Hair follicle transplantation from the nape to the eyebrows for those who want them more leafy. Tried it @chrissyteigen but there is already controversy https://t.co/N1TEMDAeAs – Tomás Balmaceda (@capitanintriga) January 4, 2022

What is eyebrow transplantation about

According to the American Plastic Surgery Association, transplantation is similar to hair transplantation, and involves removing small pieces of the scalp from a donor site to use as grafts.

“Look at those eyebrows,” says the American model in the video she posted on social media.

Although the publicity is disguised, the model tagged the doctors in her publication. Jason Diamond and Jason Champagne, who performed the surgery.

“I am very grateful that #chrissyteigen was able to receive an eyebrow transplant. What a tragic nightmare he’s been going through! ”One Twitter user wrote sarcastically.

This criticism of Teigen comes after the criticism he faced for throwing a Squid Game-inspired party for his famous friends.

For now, the eyebrow implant is not on the list of the most frequent cosmetic operations worldwide. Look at this data from Statista: