To celebrate the brand’s success, Kylie Jenner’s older sister joined a project to supply a public library in Zapotitlán de Vadillo, Jalisco, which will also serve as a supplemental classroom for a community high school that focuses on agriculture.

It is no coincidence that Kendall Jenner chose this town to help the population, since it is there where she makes her bottles of mexican tequila, so its main objective is to continue providing employment and promoting the education of the inhabitants of the region.

The model has boasted about the progress of construction for the educational headquarters, made up of several classrooms.

In addition, the young woman has emphasized a detail: The bricks with which this rural school is built are made from the agave waste that comes from the production of tequila, so this seeks to generate a double social impact for the benefit of Technical Secondary School Number 38, located in Zapotitlán.

Likewise, the library will be open to anyone and will be stocked with up-to-date titles of all the disciplines necessary for young people’s learning.

But the news doesn’t end there. The woman announced that local residents were hired for labor, purchase of materials and other services necessary in the construction of the Guadalajara school.

New businesswoman

Kendall Jenner became an entrepreneur at age 26, when in February she launched the Drink 818 (tequila 818) brand, which she planned and prepared for four years until it met quality standards in Mexico and the United States.

“For almost 4 years I have been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. After dozens of blind tasting tests, trips to our distillery, entering global tasting contests anonymously, and WINNING… 3.5 years later, I think we’ve done! This is everything we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! ”Kendall Jenner wrote then.

Through SACRED, a non-profit association, the model has surveyed the needs of the community and proposals have been implemented before announcing the altruistic contribution.

