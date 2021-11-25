Will Super Mario have an Italian accent in his new movie?

As you surely already know, Chris pratt will be responsible for lending his voice to Super Mario in the next movie the plumber in charge of Illumination and Nintendo. We still do not know how the actor will sound in the role, but one of his producers revealed that he will not have an Italian accent.

In an interview with toofab, Chris Meledandri, co-producer of the feature film, said that Pratt I would not make an Italian voice for the titular character, however, this will be referenced in the film albeit in a fun way.

“In the film we will also touch on the subject of Mario’s Italian accent. We will definitely have a reference to that. “

Charles Martinet, who normally has always been the voice of Super Mario, will also be present in the film although his role will be limited only to “several cameos”.

Remember that the movie of Super Mario will be available on December 21, 2o22.

Editor’s note: Considering that Martinet is not Italian either, I don’t think the fans have too much trouble with this. Of course, we will have to wait until the first trailer to see how Mario’s voice turned out for Pratt, but we still have doubts.

Via: Nintendo Life