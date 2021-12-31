The year 2021 is coming to an end and, with it, we have to look back at the titles that Microsoft has left us this year, with an eye on those to come. Xbox has reached the The Game Awards gala with renowned titles with which to take the GOTY, although Halo Infinite was ruled out. Although It Takes Two has finally won the Game of the Year award, Microsoft has not left empty-handed, because Xbox Game Studios managed to win five awards in total. Of course, the fact that Psychonauts 2 or Forza Horizon 5 have not managed to win the Game of the Year title has left a bit of a sour taste for fans of the brand, who still want the time to come when Microsoft takes over. precious GOTY.

Will Starfield be the well-deserved GOTY of Xbox for 2022?

Although we still do not know too much about the game, Starfield is configured as one of the main bets for GOTY 2022. And it is that it comes from the hand of Bethesda, a study that is already part of Microsoft and is not alien to the awards to the Games of the Year. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim both won accolades in 2006 and 2011 respectively, so Starfield He has all the ballots to appear as a Game of the Year candidate.

However, the reality is that Starfield It will be a bit difficult to become the game of the year. In the first place, because he will have to compete with great favorites, such as the Elden Ring. And secondly, because GOTY They have undergone the same evolution as any awards gala that we know today, becoming an event more oriented towards exposure, advertisements and controversy than awarding games. If we look at the award-winning games in The Game Awards In relation to its predecessors, the Spike Awards and VGX, the truth is that the event presented by Geoff Keighley pales in comparison. Not only because the decade 2003-2013 offered much more variety of cult titles than the decade from 2014 to the present, but also because of that halo of being an event more focused on media repercussion than on its niche.

Right now it’s rare that there is a The Game Awards gala without complaints or controversies; so much so that this even seems to be the objective pursued by its sponsors, that of seeking movement in networks -even if it is negative- rather than awarding games. For a sample, we leave you with the award-winning titles in both events since their creation:

Spike Awards:

2003- Madden NFL 2004

2004- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

2005- Resident Evil 4

2006- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

2007- BioShock

2008- Grand Theft Auto IV

2009- Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

2010- Red Dead Redemption

2011- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

2012- The Walking Dead: The Game

VGX:

The Game Awards:

2014- Dragon Age: Inquisition

2015- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

2016- Overwatch

2017- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

2018- God of War

2019- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

2020- The Last of Us Part II

2021- It Takes Two

Regardless, the truth is that Bethesda knows very well how to win the Game of the Year award and Starfield has enormous potential to become the first GOTY on Xbox in 2022. For you, which game has the most potential in the face of the GOTY 2022?