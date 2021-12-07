Will Spider-Man change suits in No Way Home?

It won’t be long before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and new details about this highly anticipated film are being revealed every time. This time, it was himself Tom holland who spilled the beans about whether we will see this arachnid with a new suit, or whether he will continue to use the same one as always.

Holland recently appeared in The Graham Norton Show, where he was questioned about the classic arachnid costume:

“Yes, it is the same as last time, there were no changes. I asked for a zipper but they didn’t give it to me. “

Evidently, Holland refers to the classic costume of the hero, as it has already been seen that he will also use a few new ones thanks to all the trailers of the film. It seems his original costume won’t change until the next arachnid movies.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in movie theaters on December 15th of this year.

Editor’s note: We’ve seen Spider-Man change suits in every MCU movie, and while we’ll see him premiere quite a few in No Way Home, it seems his original suit will remain the same for the future. Maybe this will change in your next movies.

Via: ComicBook