Sonic 2 began to provide more details about his new adventure. Recently, fans discovered an easter egg that could include Shadow.

After the success of his first film, Sega’s famous blue hedgehog will return to the big screen with a new chapter in his story. On this occasion, fans will be able to enjoy Sonic 2 only in 2022. Luckily for them there are not many months to go, as it will hit theaters on April 8. To increase the expectation, different images and previews have been released.

This new sequel to the video game will feature Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey, who return as the titular sprinter and Dr. Robotnik respectively. Likewise, this new animated production will also feature new characters that are much loved by the public. Among them are Knuckles the Echidna and Miles “Tails” Prowler, voiced by Idris Elba and Colleen O’Shaughnessey respectively. However, these may not be the only speedsters we see in the future movie.

Will Shadow appear?

Recently, fans of the famous blue hedgehog noticed an easter ego in the new Sonic 2 trailer. According to what the images showed, you can see a soldier with the GUN insignia. This is an organization linked to Shadow The Hedgehog. It should be noted that this fictional character is an artificially created black and red hedgehog, whose floating shoes propel him to extreme speeds that rival those of Sonic. Said character was created by Gerald Robotnik, who is the grandfather of Ivo Robotnik, who is Jim Carrey’s character in the movie.

I just noticed the military men in the Sonic Movie 2 trailer are from GUN The same people who captured Sonic thinking he was Shadow The Hedgehog. YOOO, WHAT DOES THIS MEAN? pic.twitter.com/vlek5PuCp3 December 10, 2021

This detail in the trailer, which went viral through social networks, gave hope to fans that Shadow will appear in the character’s cinematic universe. Without a doubt, Sonic 2 will seek to surprise video game fans and entertain the public with an action-packed adventure. The film will open in the United States on April 8, 2022.