Actor Will Poulter has a tough job, as he must not reveal anything about Adam Warlock until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released.

As usual, the films of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe They generate a lot of interest, that is why all the actors who participate in them are asked questions so that they can advance details of their characters or the plots of the new installments. Some as Tom holland or Mark Ruffalo they took very little care, but others like Will poulter They have learned their lesson and it seems they won’t say anything about Adam warlock.

In a recent interview, the actor said that he was afraid for him and his family in case he said something he shouldn’t about. Marvel studios or Adam warlock:

“So because it is Marvel Studios, I have sworn to secrecy and I am actually terrified for the safety of my family not to say something. He is featured in this third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. And then, yeah, that’s really all I can say. This is a lovely sofa, is all I will say.

The sofa he was on was gold, in clear reference to that we will see Adam warlock of that color as in the comics and as the race of the Sovereigns, since it was precisely Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) who creates it.

What will the movie be about?

For now we have very little information about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, but James Gunn has revealed on occasion that he wants to give a dignified ending to the characters. As it has been leaking, Ayesha believe Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) to go after the Guardians, but as it happened in the comics, Adam warlock it will rebel against its creators and in the end it will be good.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 It will be released on May 5, 2023. The rest of Marvel Studios deliveries can be seen on the streaming platform Disney Plus.