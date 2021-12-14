We know more details about why James Gunn cast Will Poulter as Adam Warlock for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 movie.

Since it was released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 in 2017, fans of Marvel studios they want to see Adam warlock, as there is a clear reference in one of his post-credits scenes. Recently, it was confirmed that the actor who will play him in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be Will poulter, best known for movies like The Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010), We are the Miller (2013), The maze runner (2014), The reborn (2015) and Detroit (2017).

Now they have revealed how the process of James gunn to choose Will poulter What Adam warlock. Since the director asked different actors who have worked with him to have references. This is how he explained it Molly quinn, the actress who became known in the series Castle and has worked in different movies like We are the Miller (2013), Newly Single (2017), Sleep doctor (2019) and Agnes (2021). In addition, it must be remembered that it has a brief role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, since it is next to Howard the Duck on the planet Contraxia.

“James Gunn, he asked me how my experience working with Will Poulter had been. I think he asked a couple more people as well, because James is great and he’s always checking everyone’s references. You want to work with your friends, and if you are working with new people, you want them to become friends. He only had interesting things to say about Will.

“I was so excited that he asked me about Will that a couple of days later I thought, Who did it? Was it Will ?! And he said, Yes, it’s Will. I couldn’t be happier for him and I hope you have a wonderful time filming. “

Marvel Studios will introduce a very interesting character.

Without a doubt, it is a success that Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, since we can see a very powerful new character that could be important in the future of the saga. Also, he may start out as a villain, but if they follow the stories from the comics he will reveal himself against his creators, which in this case is Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) of the Sovereigns.

The movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 It will be released in cinemas around the world on May 5, 2023. Meanwhile, we can see the other 2 deliveries in the Disney Plus streaming platform, following this link.