

Danny, you wanted to work on an opioid crisis project but you didn’t start from Beth’s book from the beginning. What was it like to match what you already had and Dopesick?

Danny Strong: I was not concerned at all with taking his book to the show I was creating. In fact, I love that book and took it as reference material. What really interested me was having Beth in the process as an expert on the opioid crisis in the writers room. She knew I was doing this show and she liked it. He thought it was very much in line with the spirit of his book. It was a very positive collaboration, beyond “my book joins your project and you have to use it.” There were four writers on the team and I was the showrunner, in charge of everyone, and they wrote the episodes with me. But what was different with Beth was that we both kept doing interviews and researching the story throughout the writing process, and even during production, and we had new information all the time. We were in different places due to covid restrictions, but that’s how we work. Sometimes we would get new information the day before filming an episode and we had to call the actors to change the lines. It was exciting for them because they were doing a show that was also part of active research.

Will, what motivated you to participate in Dopesick?

Will Poulter: I think it was the fact that it is based on real events and a conflict that continues to occur. The opioid crisis is something that has not gone away, to the extent that when I received the script, in 2020, oxycodone and opioids had claimed more than 90,000 lives of children under 35 years of age. That’s 74 percent of all opioid deaths. It was a very real kind of epidemic happening in the shadow of the coronavirus. History raises awareness about this problem, but it also turns the focus to the situations that put us here and to the real person in charge. It was very intriguing and I felt like it was something very important that I could give voice to.

Your character, Billy, is an oxycodone salesman who at first has moral doubts about the medicine, but at the end he is just doing his job …

WP: Right, and that was the key that made the character so interesting, as well as being able to explore the point where someone could rebel or leave, but he is also seduced by the traps of money and success, and that makes him blind to what what’s going on and keep making money at any cost. I feel like that was the approach of the Sacklers and the Purdues, as they promoted a very dangerous narcotic as a legitimate, non-addictive medicine. They knew it was causing death and addiction at an alarming rate, but they didn’t care, as long as it pursued financial interests.

What was the most challenging thing about telling such a delicate story?

WP: Portraying someone who is struggling with the ethics of what they do, but who is also trying to sell very aggressively, on behalf of a company like Purdue. He wanted to play with the point where he starts showing signs of rebelling, but also how consumed he was by his lifestyle and job success. My challenge was to play with that balance and see, together with Danny and the other directors, see when it was going to fall on which side of the line.

What was it like working with Michael Keaton?

WP: It was a dream come true. He is an actor that I have admired for a long time and in many performances. It has a phenomenal range. There are a lot of phenomenal actors in the movie but Michael was kind of a mentor to me in the sense of the example he sets and the kindness he shows, even when consumed by such a challenging role.

The opioid crisis is a huge topic and we almost always see it as one-sided. You guys covered a super wide spectrum. How was the format chosen for this story?

DS: It was originally going to be a two-hour movie, and I was doing so much research and had read so many books, that I knew that two hours was not enough to tell everything. It took eight or ten hours to dramatize it all properly, and for me the goal was for the show to be the judgment that Purdue hadn’t received yet. They were such staggering crimes that I wanted to show what they did, and the case the lawyers were building against Purdue was the perfect column for the main story and other spin-offs. I wanted to show the Purdue Pharmacy but also the victims, so I created a mining town where we could see the oxycodone epidemic, how it flourished with a medical representative who came to a town doctor and lied to him about the nature of the drug. What made it even more interesting, in the early stages, is that the same representatives thought the drug was not addictive and did not know that Purdue was lying to them and that the studies presented to them were actually funded by Purdue. I interviewed many representatives who worked there and they told me that little by little you begin to realize that something is happening there, that it is not normal, that when you go to a pain clinic it seems more like a tailgate party.

What made you want to touch on this topic?

DS: The pure shock. It started with wanting to show people committing crimes and putting a focus on addiction. I thought this would allow us to see people with addictions in other terms, and when I read about what oxycodone and opium do to the brain, how they change brain chemistry, I thought that people, especially those who have an addiction , I had to know this because they may not even understand what is happening to them. And if they do, perhaps there is a way forward.

Danny, this series touches very delicate points, not only for health but for all the machinery behind it. Did you receive any warnings or threats for this production?

Yes, we have received messages from lawyers, harassment on social networks, which we believe is financed by pharmaceutical companies. They made a fake poster of me, Barry Levisnon and Beth Macy with horns. I told an expert who is a consultant on the show and he immediately sent me the same ad, but with him and two other horned experts. He also has a theory that Purdue financed it. I think it would be a good story for a journalist, but we are too busy to investigate it. I find it interesting that we were attacked months before the show came out, when we hadn’t even finished production.