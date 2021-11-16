Apple Responds to Multiple Employee Class Action Lawsuit!

Despite having repeated several years as one of the best valued firms among users, Apple doesn’t always seem so friendly to its team members. Thus, and after almost six years, the firm has finally decided to pay compensation to its employees to avoid going to court for responding to too many security controls, to prevent theft of confidential information and products.

According to information shared from appleinsider, Apple will have to pay a total of $ 30 million for a class action lawsuit and several employees several years ago complained of missing up to 45 minutes after their workday, to pass security controls that included check your belongings, pockets and even your mobile phone.

Apple accepts compensation to avoid a lawsuit of its employees

The lawsuit by the employees was filed in 2013. At the time, Apple alleged that the practice was nothing more than a security measure to prevent leaks or to prevent employees from stealing products. Nevertheless, Tim Cook alleged that he was unaware of this measure, and banned it in 2015 and now it will compensate the affected employees (more than 12,000) with 30 million dollars, which means that each will receive about $ 1,200.

As you can imagine, Apple as one of the most famous companies in the world is not exempt from lawsuits, rightly or wrongly, although these generally tend to come from the firm’s clients. However, in recent months, Apple has had some situations where employees have rallied against company policies, as has happened with the agreements to extend the return to the Apple Park offices until 2022.

Tim Cook furious at the leaks, says they do everything they can to prevent them

