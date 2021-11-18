In a 180 degree turn on the company’s strategy, Apple has officially announced that it will not only consider the right to repair their devices by the user, but also will distribute the original parts to individuals and will offer repair manuals for a part of their iPhones, starting with the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13.

With the evolution from mobile phones to smartphones or smartphone we have been gaining power and performance along the way, always in exchange for collateral damage: devices are being repaired to a lesser extent. We lost the ability to easily change the battery, the components are increasingly reduced, with the IP68 resistance it is very difficult to disassemble a phone … Although, although it will continue to be difficult, self-repair takes a new horizon at Apple.

Original Apple parts for you to repair your phone

If you have ever taken an iPhone to be repaired outside of authorized stores, you will know the enormous probabilities that exist of receive non-Apple original parts. This is due to the circuit of authorized companies that have access to diagnostic tools and official parts: it is not easy to obtain spare parts outside of said circuit. At least until now.

As Apple itself announced by surprise, the company will allow owners of an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, and later other devices (including computers), repair your purchases at home and without the need to contact an authorized repair service. To do this, it will distribute the original parts so that anyone can purchase and exchange them. If you dare, that the repair difficulty will remain high.

A new section in your store will sell the repair parts as well as manuals to help with these repairs. The store will offer more than 200 different parts and tools, all original. In a first phase, which will begin at the end of this 2021 in the United States, Apple will offer self-repair for the last two generations of iPhone and in the most common arrangements; Like the battery, display or camera changes. Since the parts are original, the software should not find incompatibilities with them, something common in unofficial spare parts.

Apple does not specify if the repair carried out by the user himself will maintain the warranty of the repair service of Apple and its authorized companies (the most logical thing is that it only guarantees the part), it will offer discounts in exchange for sending the changed parts so that they are recycled. This self-repair service will begin its international expansion in 2022.

