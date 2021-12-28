Will Norman Reedus from Walking Dead be the new Ghost Rider?

Strong internet rumors claim that Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl on The Walking Dead, could be the MCU’s new Ghost Rider.

So far, the official actors of the Spirit of Vengeance are Nicolas Cage and Gabriel Luna, but it seems that the social media favorite to bring a new Ghost Rider to life is Norman Reedus.

Best known for playing Daryl Dixon on the long-running television series The Walking Dead, Reedus has been sounding for the role for a few months, with some insiders claiming that he is in talks with Marvel Studios to play Johnny Blaze.

Insider ‘@_CharlesMurphy‘says Marvel has chosen an actor for Ghost Rider (and it’s not Keanu) and that if the deal is finalized, he’s happy with their choice. pic.twitter.com/rZhknDFrpo – Cinematic Hub (@Cinematic_Hub) December 26, 2021

However, who has stoked the speculation is Reedus himself, because from his social media accounts, he has liked the various publications that mention him as a possible new Marvel actor. It is not known if this is indirectly confirming the rumors. Or if he runs a media campaign to convince Marvel Studios that he is the one who should bring Blaze to life.

In 2007, Nicolas Cage played Blaze in Ghost Rider and reprized the role in the 2011 sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. For his part, Gabriel Luna played Robbie Reyes, another version of Ghost Rider, on the television show Agents of SHIELD

Source: ComicBook.com

