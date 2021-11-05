Quentin Tarantino revealed that he had a desire to carry on Kill Bill 3 with Maya Hawke, the daughter of Uma Thurman. Now, the young woman spoke about these plans.

For several years, Quentin Tarantino revealed that he had many plans to carry out Kill Bill 3. On more than one occasion, he assured that he had conversations with Uma Thurman to reprise the role of The Bride, but the actress was not very convinced of doing so. However, this is not an impediment for the famous filmmaker, since his plans also included Maya Hawke, the actress’s daughter.

“The idea of ​​casting Uma Thurman and her daughter Maya would be something really exciting. I mean the villain Elle Driver is still there, Sophie Fatale cut her arms, she’s still there. They all got the money from Bill. Gogo had a twin sister, his twin sister could appear… “, Quentina Tarantino had revealed months ago, during her participation in the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. “I think it’s just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining The Bride and her daughter, BB, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is broken”, He commented on the plot that this movie could have, if one day it sees the light of day.

Will it be in the film?

Maya Hawke spoke about her life and her career as an actress with The Guardian. In addition to reveal that there are some movies of his parents, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, that he never saw; The actress also took the opportunity to reveal details of the next projects in which she will appear. For example, the fourth season of Stranger things, where he will reprise the role of Robin Buckley.

However, they also asked him about Quentin Tarantino’s plans on Kill Bill 3, where she could be the main protagonist of the story. “There are always rumors about it. Quentin is in his own damn world. He will do what he wants when he wants. But I’ve known him my whole life and if he ever wanted to work with me again, of course I’d love to “he commented. If this movie comes to fruition, it would be the second time that Maya Hawke has worked with the filmmaker, as she participated in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.