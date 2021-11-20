Will Matt Fraction, the writer of Hawkeye, have a cameo in the series?

Writer Matt Fraction, who is responsible for the Hawkeye comic, clarified if he will make a cameo in the series inspired by Clint Barton’s alter ego.

In a few days Hawkeye will premiere his first episodes of the first season of his series, which will have elements inspired by the comic written by Matt Fraction and illustrated by David Aja, such as the relationship between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, as well as Lucky the Pizza Dog and the Mafia Tracksuit.

Marvel Studios has included different writers in cameos throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe such as Jim Starlin, Ed Brubaker, Kelly Sue DeConnick and of course the cameos of the unforgettable Stan Lee.

In an interview with The Ringer, Matt Fraction pointed out that there was a plan for him to make a cameo in the series, but the COVID pandemic changed his plans.

“It was supposed to be a tracksuit (member of the Mafia Tracksuit). I was going to fit in, but in between COVID (the pandemic), this was before the filming actually happened and my immunosuppressed mother lives with us and traveling was kind of a thing.”.

However, Fraction will be present in the series, being credited as a consultative producer, since he was attentive to the details that were reflected in the scripts of the six episodes, where Clint Barton will be followed, who is the objective of different people to those that he affected in his passage as Ronin, in addition to Yelena Belova.

The Hawkeye series will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, while Florence Pugh will make a guest appearance as Yelena Belova. Pugh made his MCU debut in the movie Black Widow.

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, and Alaqua Cox as Echo.

The Hawkeye series will arrive on Disney Plus on November 24, 2021.

Source: The Ringer

