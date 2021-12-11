Will Luisito Comunica return as Sonic in its sequel?

Yesterday during The Game Awards 2021 we had our first look at the trailer for Sonic the Hedhehog 2, a film that will be hitting theaters in 2022. We still have many questions about this future production, and one of them is: Will Luisito Comunica return to give voice to the blue hedgehog?

The good, or bad news, is that yes, the popular Youtuber will return for the sequel. This was confirmed by the official account of Paramount in Twitter:

We finally have a trailer for # Sonic2LaPelicula, do not miss the voice of our dear @Luisitocomunica in this great adventure. RT so no one in your TL misses it. 👀 💙 pic.twitter.com/YM0wFbfSgQ – Paramount Pictures México (@ParamountMexico) December 10, 2021

In addition to Luisito Communicates, this sequel will also feature the participation of some other recognized voices within the industry such as those of Cecilia Gómez, Dan Osorio, Mario Castañeda, Luis Leonardo Suárez and Carlo Vázquez.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will hit theaters next April 8, 2022.

Editor’s note: Personally, I never had a problem with Luisito Comunica lending his voice to this character, however, I also believe that his popularity should not influence these types of decisions. Sure there would be some other voice actor who could do a better job, but sadly we will never meet him.

Via: Paramount