Next December the expected one finally arrives Spider-Man: No Way Home, and your expectation could not be greater if your first trailer broke records, its premiere in theaters could surpass Avengers: Endgame

Spider-man: No way home, will bring back characters like Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s The Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and The Sandman, presumably the one played by Thomas Haden Church in Sam Raimi’s Spider-man 3, so it seems that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is about to face the Sinister Six for the first time.

With the return of all those villains come rumors that two other big names will join the event starring the multiverse including Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprising their roles as Marvel’s wall-crawler. Nothing has been confirmed, but much evidence suggests that his return is inevitable. In fact, both Marvel Studios and Sony seem to disagree on whether or not to show them in the next trailer for the film (we think with the release of Ghostbusters: Beyond December 3).

At one point, it was rumored that both Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone They would also reprise their roles as MJ and Gwen respectively, and now Kirsten has spoken about them for the first time.

In an interview with Total Film, former Spider-Man star Kirsten Dunst spoke about the possibility of her character appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and revealed that she «[no] watch superhero movies », being Captain America the First Avenger the last one he remembers seeing:

I haven’t seen any of them. However, I don’t watch superhero movies. I don’t see any of that, it’s just not my kind of movies. I can’t tell you the last time I saw one. I think I maybe saw Captain America with my friend in a movie theater, which was what? A long time ago when it first came out. I just don’t see them.

After being asked point-blank if he was going to return alongside Tobey Maguire’s alleged appearance, Dunst made it clear that «[ella] it’s not in the movie. ‘ I’m not in that movie, no [risas]. I know there are rumors, right? … I’m not the only one [que no está en ella]. ‘I can’t put an old woman there!’

Obviously, with so many rumors, and the confidentiality agreement signed by the participants of any MCU movie, it’s hard to believe Kirsten Dunst’s word. Almost all signs point to both Maguire and Garfield playing an important role in Spider-Man: No Way HomeHowever, stars like Tom Holland continue to insist that they are not in it.

The former Mary Jane has stated that she would love to make another Marvel movie, having exclaimed that “I would pay for my son’s college.” So while the actress may not like the genre as a viewer, I would not say no to the money for participating in one of them, so her return is certainly not out of the question yet.

If it finally turns up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it will probably do so in the form of a short cameo. To find out, we will still have to wait until December 17 of this year to find out. But the film may be the biggest bombshell or the biggest disappointment in history for all the buzz that has emerged from this production.