Last week, Facebook changed its name to Meta and announced its plans to push the development of the Metaverse, a completely new way of interacting and browsing the Internet. Now, the Metaverse landscape has a multi-billion dollar corporate giant vying for the helm, which has made its future even more uncertain.

Like it or not, large corporations will likely play a large role in how the Metaverse unfolds and evolves. But will it be plagued by the same problems faced by today’s social media giants, or will decentralized platforms and services take center stage?

Building a digital walled garden

At last week’s Facebook Connect conference, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to spend $ 10 billion this year alone on developing the Metaverse, an ecosystem of interconnected digital experiences, services and platforms that combine. seamlessly with the real world.

Announcing @Goal – the Facebook company’s new name. Meta is helping to build the metaverse, a place where we’ll play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection. pic.twitter.com/ywSJPLsCoD – Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021

But as Facebook has shown time and again, such as when it backtracked on its promise not to require a Facebook account to use its Oculus products, it will almost certainly seek to impose strict controls on how the Metaverse is used and accessed. After all, ecosystem locks are a popular and proven way of forcing continued engagement while isolating yourself from the competition.

Given that Zuckerberg himself announced the Metaverse as the “next generation of the Internet” that will be used by hundreds of millions of users, it seems unlikely that a corporate goliath with shareholders to please won’t do everything in their power behind the scenes to position Meta in the center of the Metaverse.

As a vast and forthcoming landscape that will undoubtedly introduce new ways of creating, socializing, and working online, the Metaverse will become a ubiquitous medium that most Internet savvy people will interact with to some degree.

Also, given the recent release of the convictions “Facebook Archives” by The Wall Street Journal, it has been revealed that the social media platform has been suffering from a host of problems and operating with some seriously dubious business practices., ranging from a huge demand for moderation of lax content to the preferential treatment of certain users. All of which is in stark contrast to Zuckerberg’s supposed egalitarian vision for the Metaverse.

If the Metaverse is made in the image of Facebook, don’t tell me.

These documents also show that Facebook is rapidly losing favor with millennials, the generation most likely to engage with Metaverse technologies.

Meta has already been widely criticized for her plans, and recently US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez labeled her a “cancer for democracy” in a recent attack on Twitter. This sentiment appears to be the general consensus on Crypto Twitter, which did not react favorably to the news.

Meta as in “we are a cancer to democracy metastasizing into a global surveillance and propaganda machine for boosting authoritarian regimes and destroying civil society … for profit!” https://t.co/jzOcCFaWkJ – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 28, 2021

The game is rigged and it is not in your favor. Meta wants to be the owner of your digital identity and, given its form, it will have access to more data than ever. No thanks!

The blockchain catapult

Blockchain is expected to become one of the key technologies that enable the development of a truly ubiquitous virtual space that can be navigated as securely as the Internet Web 2.0.

Thanks to blockchain-powered digital identity solutions that will power truly persistent digital avatars, coupled with digital assets that provide region-independent access to services and products, the Metaverse appears poised to inherit the values ​​on which the blockchain industry was founded. namely, access without permission, resistance to censorship, security and decentralization.

Nonetheless, technology holders will eventually seek to strengthen themselves on the blockchain infrastructure side in an attempt to steer the development of the Metaverse and shape their own image. After all, Given that the Metaverse industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.1% in the coming years, while the blockchain technology sector is forecast to skyrocket by 32.4% until at least 2025, there is a strong financial incentive to establish a foothold early.

Twitter will become one of the first to get in on the action with Bluesky, a decentralized social media protocol that will eventually be used to host a variety of social media, including Twitter. Nevertheless, Given that Twitter has also been subject to more controversy than its share, including rogue account suspensions, high-profile account hijackings, and numerous reports of government censorship, it’s less clear whether this will support the aforementioned core principles.

Not to mention the fact that Twitter (and many other social media platforms) are banned in various countries. And as we’ve seen before with Facebook’s Novi wallet product, corporate cryptocurrency projects tend to attract excessive regulatory scrutiny, often severely restricting their scope and eventually resulting in a diluted product, in which the balance between profits and progress is often skewed toward the former.

A variety of crypto-native social media platforms and metaverse projects are currently in development and it can be said that they have a great initial and technical advantage over company-backed offerings as they can remain truly democratic and permissionless. This includes companies like Decentraland and Bloktopia, which already provide an early glimpse of what the Metaverse could be through their complex user-controlled economies, virtual real estate, and virtual reality-based digital experiences.

Been a few days since we turned off the lights, shut down the human cannonball and bundled Juan into the bus. So it feels like the right time to look back on an amazing four days that was the #MetaverseFestival. A thread … pic.twitter.com/hgnAREtuaW – Decentraland (@decentraland) October 29, 2021

Other decentralized pure gaming social media platforms are also on the horizon, including Bitorbit. Based on Velas (a fork of Solana), Bitorbit is designed to address the same issues that make corporate social media such a bleak experience for users and creators: using blockchain to restore privacy and help users better monetize. your content and transact securely online.

Given its potential to radically change the way we interact with each other and conduct our daily lives, the Metaverse is emerging as a fundamental technology for all of us.

But with corporate giants poised to clash with the motivated and resourceful blockchain community over the development and nature of the Metaverse, it is still unclear whether it will be another tool designed to exploit the masses or the promised land we all want.

Kalani moe is the director of ecosystem growth at Velas, a decentralized smart contract platform forked from Solana. A serial entrepreneur and early builder in the blockchain space, Moe previously founded Project Divi and helped turn CoinPayments into the world’s leading cryptocurrency payment processor as its former creative director.

