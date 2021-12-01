Few details are known about the Lord of the Rings series prepared by Amazon Prime Video. According to rumors, Isildur will be its protagonist.

Amazon Studios is working on a very ambitious adaptation of The Lord of the rings, which can be seen through its streaming platform. The work of JRR Tolkien will have a series, but many details about it are not yet known. It is only known that it will take us to the Second Age of the Sun, where it will narrate epic battles between men, elves and other characters. Thus, it will be established in mythology from The Appendices, The Unfinished Tales and The Silmarillion.

Although the details that are known about the Lord of the Rings series are very few, it has already been confirmed that it will have a second season. While awaiting the release of the first episodes in September 2022, it was revealed that Isildur, son of Elendil the Tall and older brother of Anárion, will have a leading role.

The protagonist of the first season?

Without a doubt, Amazon Studios is betting on this new production. So much so, that it became one of the most expensive series in history. So far, it has spent more than $ 1 billion and its filming has moved to New Zealand in its first episodes, returning to the UK and other parts of Europe a few months ago.

For their part, the showrunners of The Lord of the rings, JD Payne and Patrick McKay, have tried to capture the history of Númenor, recounting the rise and fall of the insular kingdom of men and its influence on Middle-earth. For this reason, according to the Fans Fellowship account, the character Isildur could be one of the protagonists of the first season from the third episode.

EXCLUSIVE: ISILDUR will be one of the main characters from around episode 3 onwards in the upcoming Amazon ‘The Lord of the Rings’ TV Series after 6 months of investigation. At last, welcome (partly) to the * late * Second Age 1/3 pic.twitter.com/WoTvDv8B4m – Fellowship of Fans (@FansFellowship) October 23, 2021

But why from the third episode? Mainly because the first two episodes, directed by the Spanish JA Bayona, would be focused on explaining the different elements of the legendarium corresponding to the First Age of the Sun. According to rumors, the code name used by the filming to Isildur it is Cole, and the description of the casting matches the characteristics of the character.