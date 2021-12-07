At the moment and despite the sad circumstances, the Asian firm i don’t know it goes through his head carry out this action. Proof of this is the recent arrival in Spain of the Huawei Nova 9 after a year without seeing any of its new mobiles in the Peninsula.

Due to the numerous rumors that emerged at the beginning of this year 2021 that suggested that the company was weighing the decision to sell your brand , Huawei had to leave to deny the information.

The situation begins to be worrying . As much as the company tries to go ahead without the services of Google As if nothing else, it is a real burden that the vast majority of users are not willing to accept. This has resulted in a sales decline considerable that has led many to wonder if the company will stop selling smartphones.

This means that, far from thinking about the sale of the company, they continue to bet because the properties of your smartphones convince them to reject Google apps. A complicated task, of that there is no doubt.

On ChinaDespite also suffering a decrease in its profits, the launches have been much more frequent than in the rest of the countries. The main reason for this is that in the Asian region they are not so reluctant not to have Google software.

HarmonyOS will debut in Spain

Based on the statements of the representative of the firm in a Romanian medium, HarmonyOS would arrive internationally in the next year 2022. If the information is true, it would mean the final goodbye to Android from the Chinese brand.

Take this step it would not be typical of a company that you have in mind to give up when it comes to the sale of mobile phones. So we are facing another compelling reason to doubt this fact.

It is true that the veto situation, far from improving, seems to be getting worse, but from Huawei they fully trust the quality of your operating system and its terminals. Under these conditions, it is difficult to think that the company is planning to put aside the sale of smartphones.