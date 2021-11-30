Dragon Ball Super would be about to bring us back to one of the fandon’s most beloved fusions (as shown by Gogeta’s fan arts). Well, in chapter 78 of the manga, his fight with “Gas, the most powerful warrior in the universe” has been announced.

In Dragon Ball Super, we learn that Granola, the villain of this arc, had asked the Dragon Balls of his planet to become the strongest warrior in the universe.. Behind this desire was his revenge against the race of Goku and Vegeta, for having exterminated their race or so we knew.

Monaito told us that Bardrock, Goku’s father, had rescued them from the extermination of Freeza. This data has opened a new alliance between these three warriors, however the wish that Elec to the Dragon Balls could destroy their hopes and dreams. The leader of the Heata Hitmen, requested that: Gas was the most powerful warrior in the entire universe, surpassing Granola, Vegeta and Goku in the Dragon Ball Super power scale:

<br>

Easily this new villain was able to defeat two of the three warriors with his devastating abilities.. Neither warrior is a worthy adversary for Gas in Dragon Ball Super. Not even Monaito is able to heal Goku’s wounds with his abilities, so although they had to go to the hermit’s seeds as with his combat against Cell, Frieza or Dr. Gero.

But will it be enough? Neither Goku nor Vegeta could make a single scratch on him with all their power, and after facing Granola, they were very badly injured. The only answer to face this new fearsome villain, could be merge to become Gogeta, as in his fight against Broly.

But, we will have to wait for the next chapter of this work, because Vegeta’s last words in Dragon Ball Super 78 are to embolden the cerealian against Gas:do you think I can do something so cowardly ?! They are your enemies !!, right ?! Then finish this with your bare hands!!!

Even, We may see Granola join forces with Goku and Vegeta.

<br>

Who is Gogeta from Dragon Ball?

Unlike other characters like Androids, Cell or Dr. Gero. Gogeta’s first appearance was unofficially (not canonically) in Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn! Goku and Vegeta (ド ラ ゴ ン ボ ー ル Z 復活 の フ ュ ー ジ ョ ン !! 悟空 と ベ ジ ー タ), called Fusion in Spain and The Fusion of Goku and Vegeta in Mexico. This was the 15th film based on the Dragon Ball series, and the 12th of the Dragon Ball Z stage, released on March 4, 1995.

In that occasion, we see how the Otherworld Tournament begins, a combat between all the souls that have perished. However, he is stopped because Enma Daio perceives that there is a strange disturbance in Hell.. The villain of this occasion is Janemba, one of the most powerful beings in the Underworld, to be able to defeat him, Goku and Vegeta make the fusion becoming Gogeta, easily killing their enemy.

Gogeta (ゴ ジ ー タ) in Dragon Ball is the result of the fusion between Goku and Vegeta performing the Dance of Fusion, this result is different from Vegeto, the combination of powers achieved by the use of Pothala earrings.

Meanwhile in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, appears to combat the mighty warrior of that film and takes great relevance within the scale of official power of the franchise. Gogeta is pleased to use the Stardust Breaker against Broly and after evading his powerful Chou Makouhou.

In the current Dragon Ball Super arc, we see how our protagonist and Vegeta They are on their way to becoming the next deities of the destruction of their universe and their past.

<br>

Meanwhile, in the last chapters of Dragon Ball Super they have been directed to know the true past of Goku, our powerful warrior. Especially from Bardock, the father of our protagonist.

For its part, in the current arc of Dragon Ball Super, we are getting to know the life of the family of Goku and Granola, his current antagonist. Although, it seems that very soon they will have to join forces against a greater evil.

If you are interested in being aware of the most recent chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga and of Goku’s path as one of the most powerful warriors in his universe, we recommend you to be aware of Manga Plus by Shueisha.

Surely, like Cell or Freeza who have returned in the recent chapters of this incredible saga, We may see Super Buu back. Although, we do not know if as a powerful and fearsome villain or as a great ally. For the sake of Goku and company, let’s hope he doesn’t go back to the side of evil.

<br>

