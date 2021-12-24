And whoever does not like it, look the other way according to Ubisoft

The NFTs are being a highly criticized current debate, since, although there are those who say that they are the future and that with them money can be obtained (being minorities those who achieve this objective and the majority those who lose money in the process) , the truth is It is a technology that in practice has little use beyond speculation and that, to make matters worse, pollutes much more.

It is because of that the very idea of ​​them being introduced to video games terrifies many, since there are not a few companies that have committed indiscriminate abuses in the past with their users, essentially with the start of DLCs, so adding NTFs to video games could make the situation even worse.

For another this, It is surprising that companies do not back down from bad reviews, especially when they are large in the sector. And this is precisely what has happened with Ubisoft, who, after so many days involved in the controversy, have confirmed that your NFTs systems are here to stay.

Ubisoft does not back down despite huge criticism from users

To put in context, recently Ubisoft announced that it would introduce NFTs in Ghost Recon Breakpoint through a platform whose purpose is to introduce blochain technology in AAA games.. You can already imagine that the reactions to this were very negative, with 95% dislikes to this ad by the community. In fact, the video was even deleted. And despite this, Ubisoft would continue to be determined to continue with this market model.

This is something that Didier Genevoir, technical director of blockchain at Ubisoft, has confirmed to the Decrypt medium, who confirms that Ubisoft will continue to look for ways to use this technology based on their responsible use, the construction of a safe space and only when they are energy efficient. In fact, regarding the criticism, says that they take them into account, but that it is a matter of adapting to this new technology.

It should be noted that Even within Ubisoft itself, the rejection of NFTs has been expressed by some workers. It is even said that several have left the company in view of the situation.

For the rest, it should be noted that it has not been the only controversial case in the industry recently, since recently it has been learned that GSC Game World, who intended to put this technology in STALKER 2, have backed down after initial reactions.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe