Will Doctor Strange 2 have an easter egg related to Namor?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could incorporate elements of horror and new characters that have not yet debuted in the MCU, such as Gargantos, who is part of the mythology of Namor

With what was previously seen in WandaVision and Loki, the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looms as one of the most intriguing and terrifying stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to which it could have a reference to a hero who has yet to debut. in the cinema, Namor the Submariner.

Thanks to Comicbook it has been revealed that the actress Yenifer Molina has joined the cast of the film, although she will be supporting with her voice a character that is not entirely known, Gargantos.

In the comics Gargantos debuted in the pages of Sub-Mariner # 13 (May, 1969) and was created by Roy Thomas. Gargantos is a giant octopus that is under the control of Naga, who is the enemy of Namor, the Submariner.

With these references, Namor’s debut would be close in the Marvel Studios productions, since the inclusion of the Submarinero could occur in the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where the King of the Seas would be played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta.

A sea of ​​horrors

Gargantos is a creature similar to the one that would be the main villain of Doctor Strange 2, Shuma Gorath, who would be in the footsteps of America Chavez, since Miss America’s abilities to open dimensional portals will allow the nemesis to reach the different corners of the world. Multiverse.

The film will also follow the events of WandaVision, in particular the study of the Darkhold by Wanda Maximoff, now that she has become Scarlet Witch, in addition to the events of Loki could have a significant influence on the plot.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature performances by Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gómez, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

Sources: Comicbook / Mandy.com

