The cash it has been, for millennia, the only way to make monetary exchanges. However, with the arrival of the digital age, the physical payments or cash have not stopped falling. Paying with a contactless card, or sending money to someone just by knowing their mobile phone is much more comfortable and safe than carrying hundreds of euros with you.

Advantages and disadvantages of ending up with physical money

Finish him off physical money it would have a multitude of advantages. Theft and loss of money would be reduced, and the submerged economy. However, new problems would also arise, as there are many people without bank accounts or devices to carry out these exchanges online. And that without taking into account that, if we do not have mobile coverage, we could not carry out any transaction.

For this reason, physical money will never disappear, but its use in favor of cryptocurrencies may drop a lot. In cryptocurrencies, however, not just anyone will work, since for example the bitcoin or ethereum they are terrible to make recurring or small payments, since they have high commissions; especially in periods of high volatility.