The digital age has made us ask ourselves more than once the question of whether the physical money his days are numbered. Currently, it is very easy to send money through bank transfers, payments with PayPal or Bizum, or using dozens of cryptocurrencies different. Will this make physical money disappear?
The cash it has been, for millennia, the only way to make monetary exchanges. However, with the arrival of the digital age, the physical payments or cash have not stopped falling. Paying with a contactless card, or sending money to someone just by knowing their mobile phone is much more comfortable and safe than carrying hundreds of euros with you.
Advantages and disadvantages of ending up with physical money
Finish him off physical money it would have a multitude of advantages. Theft and loss of money would be reduced, and the submerged economy. However, new problems would also arise, as there are many people without bank accounts or devices to carry out these exchanges online. And that without taking into account that, if we do not have mobile coverage, we could not carry out any transaction.
For this reason, physical money will never disappear, but its use in favor of cryptocurrencies may drop a lot. In cryptocurrencies, however, not just anyone will work, since for example the bitcoin or ethereum they are terrible to make recurring or small payments, since they have high commissions; especially in periods of high volatility.
Instead, a stablecoin it will be much more reliable. Stablecoins are those currencies whose value is linked to that of a fiat currency, as can be the dollar. Storing money in these currencies is quite safe, as is the case with the main ones fiat currencies of the world. If, for example, you have to flee your country, you can leave with all your money in a cryptocurrency address without having to carry it with you.
Disadvantages of cryptocurrencies
Deutsche Bank analysts published a report in 2019 stating that cryptocurrencies not only were they going to substitute physical money for the year 2030but to the whole fiat money. However, cryptocurrencies need this money to maintain a certain stability, since otherwise, for example, stablecoins would disappear. There needs to be central banks that back the value of a base currencies for those stablecoins.
In this way, cryptocurrencies become a new way of fast and anonymous payment from anywhere, this being the biggest threat of physical money. The payment between individuals It is the main way by which the advantages of cryptocurrencies are being taken advantage of, since there are not many companies or services that accept payments through cryptocurrencies. This is the main stumbling block that cryptocurrencies have to save, since until they expand as average payment in a vast majority of business, they will not come to be considered as an alternative in the real world beyond anonymous payments between individuals.