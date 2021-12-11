Megacable bought Axtel in 2019 for $ 60 million. The operation, authorized by the IFT, involved the transfer of 1,370 kilometers of fiber optic network and the transfer of 55,000 clients, between residential and micro-businesses.

Then the IFT warned that Megacable would establish unusual concentrations in some municipalities of the country, but approved the operation as a way to generate a counterweight for the dominant economic agent, Telmex-Telcel.

The IFT considers a company with “substantial power” when it has a high market share in certain specific regions, known as relevant markets, and where the other participants do not have the same ability to exert a counterweight in those regions.

Megacable assures that Axtel represents “a small portion” of its operations and that for this reason “it does not coincide with the arguments made by the plenary session of the IFT”.

“The Ninth Transitory Article of the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law allows this type of acquisitions, so it is important to point out that the investigation was not derived from the performance of any kind of anticompetitive conduct by Megacable,” the company explains in the notice.

In addition, the company ensures that the arguments made by the IFT Plenary do not reflect the reality of the market in 2019, when the investigation began, or in 2020.

“For many years the telecommunications industry has been an open market with frank competition, in which Megacable faces larger operators in terms of infrastructure or number of subscribers,” says the company.

Sóstenes Díaz, IFT commissioner, said that after the resolution, the institute’s regulatory policy unit is notified to determine whether or not to establish asymmetric regulation for Megacable in those markets.