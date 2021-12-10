Last spring the arrival of Matter was announced, a new standard that sought group under the same protocols of communications to the large manufacturers of the connected home industry to achieve a unified system of interconnectable and compatible equipment.

The idea arose in 2019 with the creation of an alliance under the name Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP) that had the initial support of Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung and the Zigbee AllianceOrganizations that were subsequently joined by dozens more companies such as IKEA, Legrand, NXP Semiconductors, Resideo, Schneider Electric, Signify, Silicon Labs, Somfy or Wulian, among others, now adding more than 180 members.

Until now we had known some of Matter’s proposals for the connected home, such as transparent operation with all current voice assistants, including Alexa, HomeKit with Siri, Google Assistant, SmartThings and others. In addition, it will work on current communication and connectivity standards such as Ethernet (802.3), Wi-Fi (802.11), Thread (802.15.4) and Bluetooth low energy.

Matter comes to smart TVs





But it seems that they want to go a step further and provide the standard with capabilities to integrate into smart TVs new generation making them one more node of the smart home.

As explained by Chris DeCenzo, director of software development at Amazon Lab126, in an interview with The Verge, the intention of the creators of Matter is, to begin with, to be able to control televisions remotely under the same unified standard.





The idea is that just as we can control a light bulb or a socket remotely with our mobile, we can also do it with the basic functionalities of the TVs, such as change channels, turn up the volume, switch between HDMI sources, etc.

But they also want to implement a universal casting that allows content to be sent to TV directly from mobile phones, tablets and computers using Matter and replacing or complementing current standards such as Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast.

What would this mean for end users? Well, it would not matter what brand the appliance or television we buy is. All of them will work in unison being interconnected with each other.

For example, we can have a connected doorbell of any brand and it will be able to send a message and video directly to any Matter-compatible television.

We could also send a video, music, image or document from a mobile of any brand to a television Other brands and appliances will be able to transmit status messages to televisions and mobiles of any manufacturer that supports Matter.

When will all this be available? Well, according to the latest information we have about it, it seems that the standard will be delayed until 2022Therefore, the first compatible devices should start to be announced in the coming months.

Via | The Verge